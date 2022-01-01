← Company Directory
Canoo
Canoo Salaries

Canoo's salary ranges from $73,767 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $221,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Canoo. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $140K
Product Designer
Median $160K

Business Analyst
$89.6K
Hardware Engineer
$110K
Human Resources
$73.8K
Product Manager
$171K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
Solution Architect
$171K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Canoo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Canoo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canoo is $140,000.

