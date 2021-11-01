← Company Directory
Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire Hathaway Salaries

Berkshire Hathaway's salary ranges from $69,360 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $703,500 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Berkshire Hathaway. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Actuary
$176K
Business Analyst
$83.6K
Data Scientist
$163K

Human Resources
$69.4K
Investment Banker
$704K
Marketing
$117K
Product Designer
$82.6K
Software Engineer
$291K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Berkshire Hathaway is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $703,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkshire Hathaway is $139,890.

