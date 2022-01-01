← Company Directory
CSX
CSX Salaries

CSX's salary ranges from $82,585 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $326,625 for a Accountant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CSX. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $135K
Accountant
$327K
Data Scientist
$148K

Hardware Engineer
$82.6K
Project Manager
$152K
Technical Program Manager
$125K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CSX is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CSX is $141,450.

