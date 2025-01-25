← Company Directory
Canoo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Canoo Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in United States at Canoo ranges from $92.7K to $126K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canoo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$99.2K - $120K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$92.7K$99.2K$120K$126K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Canoo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Canoo in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $126,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canoo for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $92,650.

