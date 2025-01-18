Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at UKG ranges from $96.1K per year for P1 to $207K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $131K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$96.1K
$92.1K
$1.7K
$2.3K
P2
$125K
$121K
$1.8K
$2.3K
P3
$128K
$121K
$3.8K
$3.5K
P4
$153K
$142K
$7.2K
$3.3K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)