UKG
UKG Salaries

UKG's salary ranges from $4,327 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $277,605 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UKG. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
P1 $96K
P2 $118K
P3 $138K
P4 $173K
P5 $200K
P6 $223K

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
P2 $107K
P4 $167K
Data Scientist
P3 $135K
P6 $245K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $183K
Customer Service
Median $77.7K
Human Resources
Median $52K
Accountant
$4.3K
Business Analyst
$74.9K
Data Analyst
$155K
Data Science Manager
$224K
Financial Analyst
$73.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$96K
Management Consultant
$106K
Product Designer
$151K
Program Manager
$86K
Project Manager
$57K
Sales
$213K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$106K
Solution Architect
$278K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$148K
UX Researcher
$153K
Venture Capitalist
$149K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UKG is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $277,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UKG is $138,170.

