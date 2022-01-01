← Company Directory
Quick Base
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Quick Base Salaries

Quick Base's salary ranges from $62,644 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Bulgaria at the low-end to $186,428 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quick Base. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$62.6K
Product Design Manager
$183K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Manager
$153K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$186K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quick Base is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,428. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quick Base is $153,230.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Quick Base

Related Companies

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Interactions
  • CloudPassage
  • Dstillery
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources