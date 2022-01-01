← Company Directory
CloudPassage Salaries

CloudPassage's median salary is $120,600 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CloudPassage. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CloudPassage is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudPassage is $120,600.

