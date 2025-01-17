← Company Directory
UKG
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

UKG Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at UKG ranges from $96K per year for P1 to $223K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$96K
$91.8K
$1.5K
$2.8K
P2
Software Engineer
$118K
$113K
$1.8K
$3.3K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$138K
$130K
$3.1K
$5K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$173K
$161K
$7.3K
$4.9K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at UKG in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $222,688. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UKG for the Software Engineer role in United States is $147,950.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UKG

Related Companies

  • Intercom
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Kraken
  • Quick Base
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources