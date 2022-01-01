Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

On-Site Car Wash / Detailing Offered by employer

Military Leave Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement 5250

Donation Match Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Short-term is paid at 100%, up to 90 days

Life Insurance One-time your annual base salary, plus $10k coverage for spouses

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 4 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Remote Work Both remote and in office options available