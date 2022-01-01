← Company Directory
UKG
UKG Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $12,420

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-term is paid at 100%, up to 90 days

  • Life Insurance

    One-time your annual base salary, plus $10K coverage for spouses

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Home
  • On-Site Car Wash / Detailing

  • Military Leave

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

  • Remote Work

    Both remote and in office options available

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • 401k $10,350

    45% match on employee's contribution up to $23,000

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    5250

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

