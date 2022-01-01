← Company Directory
Intercom
Intercom Salaries

Intercom's salary ranges from $68,262 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $291,933 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intercom. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Product Engineer 1 $68.3K
Product Engineer 2 $82.9K
Product Engineer 3 $101K
Senior Product Engineer $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $125K
Product Manager
Median $179K

Business Operations
Median $170K
Data Scientist
Median $107K
Marketing
Median $137K
Business Operations Manager
$181K
Business Analyst
$221K
Data Analyst
$128K
Financial Analyst
$184K
Human Resources
$163K
Information Technologist (IT)
$292K
Investment Banker
$119K
Project Manager
$113K
Recruiter
$93.2K
Sales
Median $154K
Sales Engineer
$93.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
Technical Program Manager
$176K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intercom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

The highest paying role reported at Intercom is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,933. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intercom is $138,354.

