Intercom
Intercom Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United Kingdom package at Intercom totals £94.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intercom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Median Package
Intercom
Product Designer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£94.9K
Level
-
Base
£94.9K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Intercom?

£122K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intercom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Intercom in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £173,527. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intercom for the Product Designer role in United Kingdom is £94,938.

Other Resources