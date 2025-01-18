Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Intercom ranges from €69K per year for Product Engineer 1 to €140K per year for Senior Product Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €96.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intercom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Engineer 1
€69K
€67.8K
€1.1K
€0
Product Engineer 2
€83.2K
€74.3K
€8.1K
€834.6
Product Engineer 3
€103K
€92.3K
€10.2K
€0
Senior Product Engineer
€140K
€111K
€26.1K
€2.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intercom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)