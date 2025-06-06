Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Intercom ranges from €62.1K per year for Product Engineer 1 to €128K per year for Senior Product Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intercom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Engineer 1
€62.1K
€61.4K
€738
€0
Product Engineer 2
€76.9K
€70K
€6.1K
€778.1
Product Engineer 3
€92.4K
€85.6K
€6.4K
€402.2
Senior Product Engineer
€128K
€110K
€16.5K
€1.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intercom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
