Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at UKG ranges from $116K per year for P2 to $134K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P2 Software Engineer $116K $110K $2K $3.8K P3 Senior Software Engineer $134K $125K $3.1K $6.1K P4 Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at UKG ?

