ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot Salaries

ThoughtSpot's salary ranges from $9,579 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $326,625 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ThoughtSpot. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Software Engineer
MTS 2 $37.6K
MTS 3 $48.2K
MTS 4 $60.9K
Staff Engineer $147K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
Median $148K
Business Analyst
$213K

Data Scientist
$133K
Information Technologist (IT)
$49.8K
Product Designer
$24.3K
Product Manager
$53K
Recruiter
$9.6K
Sales
$327K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$107K
Software Engineering Manager
$152K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ThoughtSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ThoughtSpot is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThoughtSpot is $84,088.

