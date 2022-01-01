← Company Directory
Mastercard
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Mastercard Salaries

Mastercard's salary ranges from $18,369 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $379,555 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mastercard. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L9 $118K
L8 $128K
L7 $150K
L6 $204K
L5 $267K
L4 $274K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Product Manager
L9 $95.6K
L8 $121K
L7 $158K
L6 $201K
L5 $262K
L4 $360K
Technical Program Manager
L9 $98.9K
L8 $110K
L7 $133K
L6 $211K
L5 $249K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

82 31
82 31
Data Scientist
L9 $28K
L8 $35.8K
L7 $45.5K
Software Engineering Manager
L6 $202K
L5 $275K
L4 $347K
Management Consultant
L9 $99.8K
L8 $146K
L7 $151K
L6 $189K
Marketing
Median $148K
Project Manager
Median $98K
Sales
Median $250K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $134K
Data Science Manager
Median $204K
Recruiter
Median $145K
Business Analyst
Median $32K
Business Operations
$277K
Business Operations Manager
$130K
Business Development
$110K
Customer Service
$49K
Data Analyst
$119K
Financial Analyst
$129K
Human Resources
$85.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.8K
Legal
$287K
Product Designer
$18.4K
Product Design Manager
$380K
Program Manager
$152K
Sales Engineer
$191K
Solution Architect
$68.8K
Technical Writer
$106K
UX Researcher
$61.2K
Venture Capitalist
$199K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mastercard is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $379,555. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mastercard is $145,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mastercard

Related Companies

  • SiFive
  • Jumio
  • DroneDeploy
  • Onit
  • Veritas Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources