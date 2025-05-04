← Company Directory
Mastercard
  Product Manager
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Mastercard Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Mastercard ranges from $95.6K per year for L9 to $360K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $244K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mastercard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L9
Associate Specialist
$95.6K
$89.8K
$0
$5.7K
L8
Specialist
$121K
$108K
$1.4K
$11.3K
L7
Senior Specialist
$158K
$129K
$5.2K
$23.4K
L6
Manager
$196K
$155K
$8K
$33.2K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Mastercard in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $360,317. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mastercard for the Product Manager role in United States is $249,000.

Other Resources