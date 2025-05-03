Mastercard Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Mastercard ranges from $117K per year for L9 to $274K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mastercard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/3/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L9 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $117K $105K $4.2K $8.4K L8 Software Engineer II $124K $115K $1.2K $8.2K L7 Senior Software Engineer $143K $128K $3.1K $11.4K L6 Lead Software Engineer $205K $168K $5.5K $31.6K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 34 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

34 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 34.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

