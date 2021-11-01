← Company Directory
Jumio
Jumio Salaries

Jumio's salary ranges from $80,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $207,030 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jumio. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $80K
Data Scientist
$88.4K
Product Manager
$207K
Recruiter
$114K
Sales
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jumio is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,030. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jumio is $111,029.

