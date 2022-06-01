Company Directory
Onit
Onit Salaries

Onit's salary ranges from $14,484 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $296,475 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Onit. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Accountant
$89.6K
Business Analyst
$14.5K

Financial Analyst
$99.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$81.6K
Marketing
$296K
Product Designer
$133K
Product Manager
$194K
The highest paying role reported at Onit is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $296,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Onit is $116,206.

