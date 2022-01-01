SiFive Salaries

Company Directory
SiFive's salary ranges from $61,777 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $198,990 for a Electrical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SiFive. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $79K
Software Engineer
Median $61.8K
Electrical Engineer
$199K

Technical Writer
$92.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At SiFive, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v SiFive je Elektro inženir at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $198,990. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v SiFive je $85,747.

Other Resources