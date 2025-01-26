← Company Directory
SiFive
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

SiFive Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at SiFive totals NT$1.97M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SiFive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
SiFive
Hardware Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.97M
Level
hidden
Base
NT$1.82M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$146K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at SiFive?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At SiFive, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at SiFive in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,334,541. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SiFive for the Hardware Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,835,977.

Other Resources