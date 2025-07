SiFive was founded by the inventors of RISC-V, a free and open CPU instruction set architecture (ISA) designed for todays modern software stack. Rapid industry-wide adoption has enabled RISC‑V to be the new compute standard.

SiFive brings RISC-V, software, and silicon experts together to innovate with a modern, software-driven approach to semiconductors. We maintain the largest and most widely adopted portfolio of RISC-V products in the world.