Mastercard
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Mastercard Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Singapore package at Mastercard totals SGD 128K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mastercard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mastercard
Project Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
SGD 128K
Level
L4
Base
SGD 128K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Mastercard?

SGD 210K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Mastercard in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 143,882. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mastercard for the Project Manager role in Singapore is SGD 62,564.

