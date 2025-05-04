← Company Directory
Mastercard
Mastercard Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at Mastercard ranges from ₹3.06M per year for L8 to ₹3.84M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.68M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mastercard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L9
Data Scientist I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L8
Data Scientist II
₹3.06M
₹2.84M
₹43.4K
₹175K
L7
Senior Data Scientist
₹3.84M
₹3.5M
₹70.9K
₹270K
L6
Lead Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.49M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Mastercard in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,262,608. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mastercard for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹3,610,491.

