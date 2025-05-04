Mastercard Technical Program Manager Salaries

Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Mastercard ranges from $98.9K per year for L9 to $249K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mastercard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L9 TPM I $98.9K $89.7K $1K $8.2K L8 TPM II $110K $101K $0 $8.7K L7 Senior TPM $133K $124K $0 $9K L6 Lead TPM $211K $165K $10.6K $35.6K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 34 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

34 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 34.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Mastercard ?

