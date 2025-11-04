Company Directory
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot Corporate Development Salaries

The average Corporate Development total compensation at ThoughtSpot ranges from $136K to $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$147K - $171K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$136K$147K$171K$190K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ThoughtSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Corporate Development at ThoughtSpot sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThoughtSpot for the Corporate Development role is $136,000.

