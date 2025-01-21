Software Engineer compensation in India at ThoughtSpot ranges from ₹3.2M per year for MTS 2 to ₹12.49M per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.67M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 2
₹3.2M
₹1.98M
₹852K
₹368K
MTS 3
₹4.11M
₹3.39M
₹712K
₹0
MTS 4
₹5.19M
₹3.57M
₹1.6M
₹12.3K
Senior MTS
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ThoughtSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)