ThoughtSpot
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

ThoughtSpot Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at ThoughtSpot ranges from ₹3.2M per year for MTS 2 to ₹12.49M per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.67M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ThoughtSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 2
(Entry Level)
₹3.2M
₹1.98M
₹852K
₹368K
MTS 3
₹4.11M
₹3.39M
₹712K
₹0
MTS 4
₹5.19M
₹3.57M
₹1.6M
₹12.3K
Senior MTS
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ThoughtSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ThoughtSpot in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹12,489,878. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThoughtSpot for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,924,201.

