Software Engineer compensation in United States at Teradata ranges from $120K per year for Software Engineer to $224K per year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $164K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teradata's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$120K
$117K
$1.5K
$1.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$144K
$130K
$7.4K
$6.9K
Staff Software Engineer
$186K
$155K
$14.1K
$16.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Teradata, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
