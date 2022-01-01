← Company Directory
Teradata
Teradata Salaries

Teradata's salary ranges from $9,577 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $402,000 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teradata. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $121K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Staff Software Engineer $186K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $224K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $189K
Data Scientist
Median $120K

Sales
Median $266K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $248K
Accountant
$123K
Business Analyst
$395K
Business Development
$181K
Customer Service
$9.6K
Data Analyst
$113K
Financial Analyst
$105K
Information Technologist (IT)
$10.2K
Management Consultant
$402K
Marketing
$220K
Product Designer
$131K
Program Manager
$58.2K
Recruiter
$34.4K
Sales Engineer
$174K
Solution Architect
$318K
Technical Program Manager
$217K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Teradata, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teradata is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teradata is $174,125.

Other Resources