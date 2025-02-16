← Company Directory
Teradata
Teradata Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in United States at Teradata totals $130K per year for Senior Product Designer. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teradata's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$122K - $139K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$108K$122K$139K$153K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$130K
$121K
$0
$9.1K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Teradata, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Teradata in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teradata for the Product Designer role in United States is $107,819.

