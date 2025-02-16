All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in United States at Teradata totals $130K per year for Senior Product Designer. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Teradata's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$130K
$121K
$0
$9.1K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Teradata, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)