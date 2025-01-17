← Company Directory
Sony
Sony Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Malaysia at Sony ranges from MYR 45.1K to MYR 65.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 51.1K - MYR 59.4K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 45.1KMYR 51.1KMYR 59.4KMYR 65.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sony?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Sony in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 65,431. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sony for the Mechanical Engineer role in Malaysia is MYR 45,087.

