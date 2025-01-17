← Company Directory
Sony
  • Salaries
  • Corporate Development

  • All Corporate Development Salaries

Sony Corporate Development Salaries

The average Corporate Development total compensation at Sony ranges from $186K to $265K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$212K - $251K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
$186K$212K$251K$265K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sony?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Corporate Development at Sony sits at a yearly total compensation of $264,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sony for the Corporate Development role is $186,300.

