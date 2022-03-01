← Company Directory
Retool
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Retool Salaries

Retool's salary ranges from $121,656 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $538,688 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Retool. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $240K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Recruiter
Median $170K

Technical Recruiter

Sales
Median $150K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Customer Service
$300K
Information Technologist (IT)
$122K
Sales Engineer
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$539K
Solution Architect
$235K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Retool, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Retool is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $538,688. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Retool is $202,555.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Retool

Related Companies

  • Bloomberg
  • OfferUp
  • Zapier
  • Skydio
  • Xevo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources