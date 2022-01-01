← Company Directory
Airtable
Airtable Salaries

Airtable's salary ranges from $16,678 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $612,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airtable. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
IC3 $221K
IC4 $292K
IC5 $429K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

UX Researcher
Median $423K
Product Manager
Median $370K

Sales
Median $213K
Data Scientist
Median $305K
Business Analyst
$162K
Business Development
$114K
Customer Service
$113K
Human Resources
$116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$332K
Marketing
$191K
Marketing Operations
$288K
Product Designer
$16.7K
Product Design Manager
$609K
Recruiter
$166K
Sales Engineer
$165K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$362K
Software Engineering Manager
$612K
Solution Architect
$288K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airtable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airtable is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $612,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airtable is $288,435.

Other Resources