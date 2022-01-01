← Company Directory
Slack
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Slack Salaries

Slack's salary ranges from $94,525 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $688,200 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Slack. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $176K
Software Engineer I $225K
Software Engineer II $244K
Senior Software Engineer $326K
Staff Software Engineer $413K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $688K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Designer
G05 $296K
G06 $302K
G07 $481K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $465K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Scientist
Median $310K
Product Manager
Median $214K
Business Analyst
Median $183K
Marketing
Median $168K
Recruiter
Median $190K
Solution Architect
Median $233K

Data Architect

Administrative Assistant
$149K
Business Operations Manager
$208K
Business Development
$168K
Customer Service
$138K
Human Resources
$94.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$207K
Program Manager
$281K
Sales
$338K
Sales Engineer
$195K
Technical Program Manager
$257K
UX Researcher
$136K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Slack, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Slack is Software Engineer at the Senior Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $688,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slack is $225,201.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Slack

Related Companies

  • Machine Zone
  • Pony.ai
  • ConsumerTrack
  • Mux
  • Throtle
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources