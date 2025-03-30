Product Designer compensation in United States at Slack ranges from $296K per year for G05 to $481K per year for G07. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $284K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G03
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G04
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G05
$296K
$200K
$74.9K
$20.6K
G06
$302K
$203K
$76.5K
$22.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Slack, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title