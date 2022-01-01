|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|21 days
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
|Unique Perk
|Legal Services - No cost professional legal advice and services
|Unique Perk
|Concierge - Concierge and errand running
|Tuition Reimbursement
|$5k educational assistance
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|Offered by employer
|401k
|
200% match on the first 5% of base salary up to $19,000
100% vested always
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$2,600 per year contributed by employer
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer