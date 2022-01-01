← Company Directory
Slack
Slack Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $69,162

Unique To Slack
  Legal Services

    No cost professional legal advice and services

    Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $50,000

    200% match on the first 5% of base salary up to $19,000 100% vested always

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $5k educational assistance

    Other
  • Donation Match

  • Concierge

    Concierge and errand running

