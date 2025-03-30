Software Engineer compensation in United States at Slack ranges from $176K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $708K per year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $261K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$176K
$134K
$28.3K
$13.4K
Software Engineer I
$225K
$156K
$51.6K
$18.1K
Software Engineer II
$242K
$180K
$40.6K
$22.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$349K
$222K
$102K
$25.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Slack, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
