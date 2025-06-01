Software Engineer compensation in United States at Airtable ranges from $221K per year for IC3 to $637K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $359K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Airtable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC3
$221K
$155K
$59.5K
$6.9K
IC4
$279K
$189K
$87K
$2.3K
IC5
$434K
$234K
$175K
$24.9K
IC6
$637K
$260K
$377K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airtable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Airtable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
