← Company Directory
Webflow
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Webflow Salaries

Webflow's salary ranges from $83,498 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Ireland at the low-end to $320,950 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Webflow. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $258K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Recruiter
Median $231K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Business Analyst
$128K
Customer Service
$83.5K
Financial Analyst
$289K
Legal
$321K
Marketing
$289K
Product Designer
$169K
Product Manager
$317K
Solution Architect
$191K
UX Researcher
$151K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Webflow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Webflow is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $320,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Webflow is $240,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Webflow

Related Companies

  • Iterable
  • Neustar
  • Mozilla
  • Proofpoint
  • Clever
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources