Neustar
Neustar Salaries

Neustar's salary ranges from $7,693 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $179,100 for a Corporate Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Neustar. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Administrative Assistant
$49.8K
Business Analyst
$79.6K
Corporate Development
$179K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Analyst
$75.4K
Data Scientist
$7.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$91.8K
Marketing
$131K
Product Manager
$157K
Software Engineer
$8.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$136K
Solution Architect
$101K
Venture Capitalist
$70.4K
The highest paying role reported at Neustar is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Neustar is $85,700.

