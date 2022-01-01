Iterable Salaries

Iterable's salary ranges from $165,825 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $321,600 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Iterable. Last updated: 2/5/2025
How to negotiate?
Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.
I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.
Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Iterable, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.