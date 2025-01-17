← Company Directory
Retool
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Retool Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in United States package at Retool totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Retool's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Retool
Technical Recruiter
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$170K
Level
L5
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Retool?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Retool, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Technical Recruiter

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Retool in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $321,902. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Retool for the Recruiter role in United States is $147,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Retool

Related Companies

  • Bloomberg
  • OfferUp
  • Zapier
  • Skydio
  • Xevo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources