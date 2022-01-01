← Company Directory
Renesas Electronics
Renesas Electronics Salaries

Renesas Electronics's salary ranges from $41,742 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Malaysia at the low-end to $277,380 for a Electrical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Renesas Electronics. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $228K
Software Engineer
Median $185K
Business Analyst
$92.5K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Business Development
$157K
Data Analyst
$62.1K
Electrical Engineer
$277K
Legal
$248K
Marketing
$133K
Mechanical Engineer
$55.6K
Product Designer
$92.9K
Product Manager
$41.7K
Program Manager
$170K
Recruiter
$84.6K
Sales
$98.1K
Sales Engineer
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$156K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Renesas Electronics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Renesas Electronics, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

The highest paying role reported at Renesas Electronics is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $277,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Renesas Electronics is $121,305.

