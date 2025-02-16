← Company Directory
Renesas Electronics
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Renesas Electronics Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United States at Renesas Electronics ranges from $50.5K to $73.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Renesas Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$58K - $66.1K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
$50.5K$58K$66.1K$73.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Renesas Electronics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Renesas Electronics, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Renesas Electronics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $73,632. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Renesas Electronics for the Data Analyst role in United States is $50,544.

Other Resources