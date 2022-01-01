← Company Directory
Lam Research
Lam Research Salaries

Lam Research's salary ranges from $22,940 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Taiwan at the low-end to $292,530 for a Legal in United States at the high-end.

Hardware Engineer
Median $175K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $166K

Manufacturing Engineer

Software Engineer
Median $131K
Technical Program Manager
Median $157K
Process Engineer
Median $185K
Data Scientist
Median $190K
Program Manager
Median $243K
Product Manager
Median $183K
Chemical Engineer
Median $151K

Process Engineer

Product Designer
Median $161K
Administrative Assistant
$22.9K
Business Analyst
$26.2K
Customer Service
$48K
Electrical Engineer
$130K
Financial Analyst
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$141K
Legal
$293K
Marketing
$205K
Materials Engineer
$138K
Project Manager
$64.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
Solution Architect
$101K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Lam Research, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lam Research is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $292,530. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research is $146,085.

Other Resources