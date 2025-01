Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $500 per year

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,300 per year contributed by employer. $2,600 for family

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x annual salary up to $2m

Life Insurance 2x annual salary up to $2m

Disability Insurance STD and LTD with 60% pay up to $20,000/mo

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Remote Work Many options, from partial to full-time