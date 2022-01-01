← Company Directory
KLA
KLA Salaries

KLA's salary ranges from $34,024 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Israel at the low-end to $348,250 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KLA. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
P1 $129K
P2 $132K
P3 $204K
P4 $232K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Mechanical Engineer
P2 $118K
P3 $150K
P4 $146K
Hardware Engineer
P3 $149K
P4 $209K
P5 $245K

Customer Service
P2 $46.1K
P3 $51.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $205K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $57.8K
Marketing
Median $214K

Product Marketing Manager

Data Scientist
Median $190K
Product Designer
Median $200K
Product Manager
Median $178K
Business Analyst
Median $70K
Business Development
$348K
Data Analyst
$56.5K
Data Science Manager
$207K
Financial Analyst
$119K
Industrial Designer
$75.6K
Optical Engineer
$132K
Sales
$34K
Sales Engineer
$96.2K
Solution Architect
$53K
Technical Program Manager
$108K
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.34% vests in the 3rd-year (33.34% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KLA is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLA is $132,335.

